Birds of prey visit Winona Health Lake Winona Manor

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- River Valley Raptors brought three birds of prey to Lake Winona Manor Tuesday afternoon for an interactive learning experience.
From live music to interactive programs and everyday activities, the nursing home provides something for everyone to enjoy according to Lake Winona Manor's Certified Therapeutic Recreations Specialist Michelle Rhoades.
"We try to bring some quality of life to people and also challenge them. Challenge them educationally, challenge them with their memory," Rhoades said. "Remembering things and getting them together socially, so that they can have those social aspects too."
River Valley Raptors brought Hyaleah the burrowing owl, Cyrus the American Kestrel and Harvey the red-tailed hawk to the nursing home.
"Our main mission is to just inspire conservation in people," River Valley Raptors director and co-founder Abbey Krumrie said. "In order to inspire people we live birds of prey to kind of bring around to educate people about raptors and to sort of give them that up close moment with them."
This interactive experience was a hoot for the residents
"I think I love them all, I wouldn't know how to pick one. They all are interesting and something that I would love to have on my own," Lake Winona Manor resident Bonnie Lea Dennis said. "So just being around all these people and seeing their enthusiasm for what's happening and that's very interesting for me."
Hosting these kinds of activities and programs can do so much for the residents.
"There's some folks in there right now that I see, they're happier, they're smiling, where maybe they weren't earlier. You see that memory come back where they'll say 'Oh, remember when I did this,'" Rhoades said. "So you get a lot of those actions and just that response and I've been watching people - just watching them how their eyes are bright when they're showing stuff and it actually calms people down sometimes."
Krumrie said that making impacts like that is a reminder of why River Valley Raptors hosts these programs.
"You see that one or two people in the audience that kind of make that connection and you can see how much it means to them," Krumrie said. "It's like 'oh yeah that's why I do this' and that's why I'm going to keep doing this for as long as we can."
The non-profit organization works with about 15 birds of prey - or ambassadors as they call them, to teach people around the Driftless Region about the birds and their habitats.