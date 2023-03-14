Bishop Callahan: Friday is St. Patrick's Day, dispensation given to eat meat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the season of Lent, Catholics abstain from eating meat on Fridays.
This year, on one Friday at least, Catholics in the Diocese of La Crosse can partake in enjoying meat.
The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, Bishop of La Crosse, issued a decree regarding the March 17 Feast of St. Patrick coming on Friday, he's granted "a dispensation from abstinence from meat and meat products."
Corned beef and cabbage is a traditional meal served on St. Patrick's Day.
Bishop Callahan said, "I encourage all who make use of this dispensation to engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day."