Biting into blood donations with shark-themed blood drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rivoli Theatre hosted a Jaws-themed blood drive on Friday.
In collaboration with the American Red Cross, the Rivoli collected over 20 pints of blood.
Donors were able to watch the Jaws movie, and other shark-related shows while giving blood.
Every participant who donated a pint was given a free movie pass and a Red Cross dry bag.
As a way to give back to the community, the theater teamed up with the Red Cross to collect a vital amount of blood, saying that every drop counts.
“I donated blood. This is the third time I've donated blood, and it's just a really easy way to give back," said Jonathan Gellat, Co-Owner of the Rivoli Theatre.
The Rivoli hoped to use the drive as a way to give back to the La Crosse community, and give community members a chance to feel at home in the theatre.
"When you're a small theatre, and you're an independently run theatre, you really have to let the community know that you're open, and you have to make people feel like they have a sense of ownership over your place as well, which we love,” said Gellat. “So, we've been really conscious of that, I think, and trying to make people feel like the Rivoli is special to La Crosse, specifically."
Gellat said they will host more Red Cross drives in the future, with other blood-related themes, such as vampires.