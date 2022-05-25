Bjerkos running for Vernon County Sheriff

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A second member of the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said he's vying to become the next sheriff.
Scott Bjerkos is an investigator with the sheriff's office. He has 36 years of experience in law enforcement, all with the sheriff's office.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, he said he's looking to provide service and protection to the county's residents.
“I am running for Vernon County Sheriff to provide the community with the best service possible, which is the service they deserve,” said Bjerkos in his statement. “As Sheriff I will help the public understand how to not become a victim; this starts with protecting our kids, supporting the elderly, and providing the best protection possible in the war on drugs.”
He cites his leadership work on multi-jurisdictional investigations, state and federal drug cases, and solving of homicides. He also said he is the only member of the sheriff's office to serve on the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team, which is the state's law enforcement response to the methamphetamine issue.
Bjerkos is running against another sheriff's office employee, Deputy Sheriff Roy Torgerson, who announced his candidacy in April.
They are looking to replace Sheriff John Spears, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn't seek re-election.