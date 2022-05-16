Black bear briefly visits La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A black bear decided to check out what was happening Sunday night in La Crescent.
Around 11 p.m., a resident called La Crescent Police to report the bear in the Cedar Drive area.
Officer Cody Bellock then tracked the bear as it roamed through the neighborhoods around Spruce and Balsam streets.
The video show on the department's Facebook page is from when the bear decided to check out around the La Crescent High School.
Officer Bellock was able to get the bear to safely move out of town towards Skunk Hollow Road south of town.
Police said while it rare to see bears, they do come through from time to time.
The best way to keep bears away is to not have anything out to attract them such as garbage cans, bird feeders, or pet food. Police said while the bear was moving through La Crescent Sunday night, it did stop a few times to eat the contents of bird feeders.
Also, police urge caution around this or any other bear. If you see a bear, don't approach it. They said if you see the bear in the city, please contact La Crescent Police at 508-895-4414 or the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 507-725-3379.