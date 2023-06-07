Black River Falls closes its pool due to maintenance issues

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A leak forces the City of Black River Falls to close the Hoffman Aquatic Center for the summer.
The city said in a Facebook post that the pool is losing approximately 18,000 gallons of water a day. They said that they would need to pump in 1.6 million gallons of water during the summer season to maintain proper state mandated disinfection levels.
They also said that they found a large crack in the piping that feeds two of the center's slides.
In coming to the decision, the city said, "The City realizes how important – and fun – our Hoffman Aquatic Center and the related recreation activities are to our community and how disappointing this decision will be to kids and parents alike. Ultimately, the health and safety of Hoffman Aquatic Center visitors must be the priority."
The city is in the process of refunding the money from season passes and punch cards already purchased by the public.
As an alternative, they suggested using the indoor pool at the Lunda Community Center.