Black River Falls home damaged in fire; Police suspect arson

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - One firefighter is hurt while working to put out a house fire in Black River Falls early Thursday morning in what police are calling a possible arson case.
Chief Jody Stoker said the Black River Falls Fire Department was called out at 12:22 a.m. to the fire at 312 Alder Street.
When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the residence. Once inside, crews were able to quickly get the fire under control according to Chief Stoker. No residents were injured. Two dogs were rescued-one survived, the other did not.
In a separate statement from Black River Falls Police Chief Jeremy Isensee, he said that in the initial investigation "the circumstances of the fire were suspicious in nature." He said that the State Fire Marshal unit of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation came to the scene to look into the incident.
Chief Isensee said at this point it is believed to be an isolated event with no threat to the community. No other information would be released at this time.
His statement said that anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155 or Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-3203. Callers can remain anonymous.