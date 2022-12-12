Black River Falls man arrested on 5th OWI charge

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is arrested Monday afternoon for what the Wisconsin State Patrol said was his fifth OWI offense.
A state trooper pulled over a vehicle driven Troy A. Schaller, 56, for a speed violation according to a news release along Highway 12 near Andrews Road.
As the trooper spoke to Schaller, he noticed signs of impairment. After additional field tests, the trooper arrested Schaller.
Following transportation to a local hospital for a blood draw, Schaller was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The news release said that Schaller is charged with OWI 5th offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and warned for speed.