Black River Falls man arrested on OWI 4th charge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - An early Thursday monring arrest for a Black River Falls man on what authorities are saying is his fourth OWI charge.
A news release said a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper found a vehicle and its driver in a median ditch by mile marker 57 along I-94 in Eau Claire County around 4:40 a.m.
The driver, 54-year-old Alan Willis, showed signs of impairment according to the trooper.
Subsequent testing showed the trooper that Willis was impaired. He was then arrested on the OWI charge. The trooper took Willis to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw then to the Eau Claire County Jail.
In addition to the OWI charge, he was also arrested on felony bail jumping, failure to install IID and operating while revoked.