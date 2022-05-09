Black River Falls man dead after falling into Barron County Lake

CHETEK, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is dead after falling into a Barron County lake on Saturday.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said that just before 7 p.m., they received a 9-1-1 call of a person yelling for help from a boat in Prairie Lake. The person said they couldn't find a man in the water.
Deputies and members of the Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue, Chetek Ambulance, Cameron Fire Department, DNR, and Lifelink Helicopter responded to the scene.
Around 8 p.m., a diver found the man in the water near where the pontoon boat was located.
Although responders tried lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 39-year-old Casey Hayden of Black River Falls.
The sheriff's department said that their investigation, based on witness statements, indicated there might have been some kind of medical event before Hayden fell into the water. The Barron County Medical Examiner is working on an autopsy to determine the cause of death.