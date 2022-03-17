Black River Falls Police: Person found dead passed away from natural causes

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Falls Police Chief Jeremy Isensee said a man found dead in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon appears to have died from natural causes.
Police and Black River Falls EMS were called shortly before 5 p.m. after the body was found.
They found 46-year-old Robert Ludke of Black River Falls was deceased.
Chief Isensee said that there is no foul play suspected in Ludke's death.
He said in a statement that it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.