 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Black River Falls Police: Person found dead passed away from natural causes

  • Updated
  • 0
Black-River-Falls-Police-Car
By Kevin Millard

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Falls Police Chief Jeremy Isensee said a man found dead in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon appears to have died from natural causes.

Police and Black River Falls EMS were called shortly before 5 p.m. after the body was found. 

They found 46-year-old Robert Ludke of Black River Falls was deceased. 

Chief Isensee said that there is no foul play suspected in Ludke's death. 

He said in a statement that it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.  

Tags

Recommended for you