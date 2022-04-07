Black River Falls School Dist. closed Friday due to cybersecurity concern

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - The Black River Falls School District will be closed Friday after an incident involving unauthorized access to the district's IT network.
The district was made aware of the incident Thursday morning.
According to Superintendent Shelly Severson, the network includes access to student information, parent contact information and even medication logs.
Severson said they are closing schools because it's "not safe to have all the students here. We are flying blind."
The district has contacted the FBI and state cybersecurity teams to investigate the incident to determine where this unauthorized access happened.
Severson said they are hoping to be back open Monday with technology or not. Severson wanted to thank staff and district families for their flexibility during this time.