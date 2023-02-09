Black River Falls school staff member on leave for 'racially insensitive comments' to students

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A staff member of the Black River Falls School District is on administrative leave after being recorded making what the district said were "racially insensitive and inappropriate comments directed at our Native students."
Superintendent Shelly Severson said that the investigation into the incident where a student recorded the comments is ongoing.
She said the district issued a statement to families in the district.
Hello School District of Black River Falls community, I wanted to reach out to let you know that the District is aware of a video that has been posted to social media containing racially insensitive and inappropriate comments directed at our Native students. We are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate.
Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF. We are deeply sorry that this has happened and we are committed to the success of all our students and expect all staff members to uphold that commitment each and every day.
Severson said that the student who recorded the video brought it to the Assistant Principal and shared it with her. Severson said the video was immediately passed to her.
In written comments made to WXOW, she said that once she learned of the situation, she made two phone calls. The first was to the family of the student who made the recording. The second, she said, was to the Executive Director of Education for the Ho-Chunk Nation to begin conversations about how they could move forward from this.
Severson said that "Right now we are doing a lot of listening to students, staff, and families. We know that only through open dialogue and whole community conversations will we be able to positively impact change."