Black River Falls' shared-ride taxi ending service effective Dec. 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The company that runs Black River Falls' shared-ride taxi is stopping the service after Wednesday.
In a post on the city's Facebook page, it said that the service is shutting down indefinitely effective Thursday, December 1.
The post said that while the city knew that Mobility Transformation, Inc. (MTI) was ceasing all operations by the end of the year, it hadn't received notice that they were stopping on December 1. The city found out about the stoppage after the company told it's Black River Falls staff they were ending operations on December 1.
The city's post said that they are working with a former provider, FDS Enterprises, to continue the public transit service until they could go through the process of signing a new one. Officials with FDS told the city that they had reached out to MTI to purchase the company and that a tentative deal was reached but that nothing was finalized yet with MTI.
At the next meeting of the Black River Falls City Council on December 6, the issue of continuing the serivce is on the agenda. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
They've also added a public hearing on December 21 at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss increasing fares and milage fees for the shared-ride service.
The post ends by stating, "The closing of the city’s shared-ride taxi service will undoubtedly cause inconveniences for many residents and create additional pressure on others that provide transportation services. The city appreciates county and local organizations that will bear this burden and for their tireless efforts to meet the transportation needs in our community."