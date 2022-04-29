Black River Memorial names new CEO

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Black River Memorial Hospital has a new CEO.
The hospital's board of directors chose Carl Selvick to take over for Mary Beth White-Jacobs upon her retirement on July 1.
“The board has undergone an extensive search to find the right person to lead BRMH into the future. Carl exceeds our expectations and with his knowledge, skills, and abilities, we believe he will be a great fit for the organization,” said Board of Directors Chair Brad Chown.
Selvick is currently Senior Director of Clinic Operations at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson. Prior to that position, he's worked in healthcare in Green Bay, Appleton, and Madison.
“My family and I are very excited to plant roots in the Black River Falls area and begin serving the BRMH community as their CEO,” stated Selvick in a statement from the hospital. “After being blown away by the welcome I have already received, I am excited to continue building on the success of the current leadership. Mary Beth’s 40-year career is inspiring and I look forward to working at a facility where there is such tremendous employee dedication and patient satisfaction."
Selvick starts the transition process as CEO in early June.