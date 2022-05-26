Blain's breaks ground on warehouse expansion project

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Blain's Farm & Fleet in Onalaska broke ground Thursday on an expansion at the existing location.
They're adding over 6,000 square feet devoted to new warehouse space. There's also be two new drive thru lanes for customers. The retail part of the store is also undergo a redesign.
Blain's President Jane Blain Gilbertson says that it took nearly two years to get this project rolling with the city. It will benefit everyone involved.
"This location is so powerful for us," Blain Gilbertson said. "We know it's going to be easier and more convenient for our customers. We call them our 'neighbors.' As well as our associates. It'll be a tough few months for the associates in particular as they manage all this stuff. We really hope that this will bring a lot more opportunity for us here in this community."
Plans call for the store to remain fully open during the project. Construction is expected to be completed by November.