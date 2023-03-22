Blain's Farm & Fleet celebrates 40 years in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - An area retailer is celebrating four decades calling the La Crosse area home.
Blain's Farm & Fleet's official 40th anniversary was last summer, but decided to delay the celebration until this week's grand re-opening. The recent renovations include new drive through lanes and increased warehouse space.
Blain's CEO, Jane Blain Gilbertson, was at the store Wednesday to personally thank the 14 employees that have been at the location for more than 20 years.
She says of the company's 45 locations, the Coulee Region franchise still manages to stand out.
"This one is big," Blain Gilbertson said. "La Crosse is a really important store for us. It makes it even more fun. We've been established obviously for 40 years here. People know us. We have a lot of longevity. It's fun to be able to do this for the community that's supported us for 40 years now."
Below you can see what events will take place during the celebration, which runs from Thursday until Saturday.