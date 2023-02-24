Blair cheesemaker ranks highly in cheese competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin is known for many things, but most people would point to the cheese that the state produces.
That came to a head at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay this week. Among the area finalists was AMPI in Blair, Wisconsin. Their entry placed first in the medium cheddar category. Medium is defined as being aged between three to six months.
The finish made the cheese of 20 finalists in the overall competition. When the winners were announced, AMPI's cheese came in as the second runner-up, or third best cheese in the country.
Plant supervisor Dillon Sylla says it was humbling to be placed so highly.
"Making the top 20 was exciting," Sylla said. "Then for the top three, hearing our cheese called for that was super exciting. Not just for us here in Blair, but the whole co-op itself."
The plant also submitted mild cheddar, aged from zero to three months, as well as cheddar aged more than two years.
Sylla says AMPI gets their milk from 1,100 family owned dairy farms and has eight plants across the Midwest. Three of them are based in Wisconsin.