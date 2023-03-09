Blair-Taylor High School sends their girls basketball team to state for the first time

Weather Alert

...Snow Working Through the Area... .Snow continues to work into the area from the southwest. Much of northeast Iowa and parts of southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin have seen snowfall but given the warmer temperatures, there has not been much in the way of accumulations so far. Snow will continue to overtake the entire area and begin to accumulate into the later afternoon and evening hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Travel will become more difficult for many areas as we approach the evening commute. Also peak snowfall rates will be this evening which could impact any scheduled activities. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&