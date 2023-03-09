Blair-Taylor High School sends their girls basketball team to state for the first time

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW)- For the first time in Blair-Taylor history the High School is sending their girls basketball team to the WIAA State Competition.
Before hitting the road to Green Bay, community members and students gathered in the High School gymnasium to hold a pep rally for the Lady Wildcats.
Senior Lexi Lofgren said that she is excited to be in one of the teams competing at the state level as she has watched the competition for years and has the community behind her back every step of the way.
"It's nice to know that we have everybody behind us on this trip and everything it's a very exciting experience it's nice to share it with our community," Lofgren said.
The Lady Wildcats secured both the Division 5 Regional and Sectional championships. Senior Kierstyn Kindschy said she credits the teams success through a bond that's lasted about a decade.
"Our flow is just wonderful we all have played together since we were in second grade so our connection is just unmatched," Kindschy said.
Blair-Taylor will compete in the Division 5 game against Wabeno/Laona on Friday.
You can watch the games on News 19 or live stream here.