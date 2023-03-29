Blessed Sacrament threats case against three people heading to trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three men arrested for yelling threats as they drove by Blessed Sacrament School earlier this month are heading towards trial.
Hunter N. Gundlach, 19, Alex P. Pataska, 18 , and Brady P. Hove, 19, all appeared for a hearing on Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
They were arrested on March 15 by La Crosse Police shortly after the three yelled profanities and made threats to kill towards students and teachers out on the school's playground according to the criminal complaint.
The three were charged with Making Terrorist Threats along with Disorderly Conduct.
Both Pataska and Gundlach have past criminal records.
During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Elliot Levine, following police testimony, ruled there was enough evidence to bind the trio over for trial.
The attorneys for all three entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for late-April.
If convicted, they face jail time and fines.
All three are currently out on bond.