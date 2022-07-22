Blizzard in July: Miracle Treat Day returns July 28

(WXOW) - Fans of frozen treats will want to set a calendar reminder for Thursday, July 28.
That's because it's the annual Miracle Treat Day benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hosptials.
Here's how it works: for each Blizzard treat purchased at a participating DQ store, a dollar goes to local the local CMN Hospitals organization. That money is then used for things like medical equipment, food vouchers and gas cards for area families with kids facing medical challenges.
"Every penny helps when you're trying to help local kids, and when you can also get a sweet treat and help area businesses as well, it's kind of a win-win for everybody," said CMN Hospitals Specialist, Beth Noffsinger.
The DQ website shows the stores in La Crosse, Onalaska, Tomah, Viroqua, Caledonia and Winona are all participating. Enter your ZIP code on the site to see if a store near you is taking part.