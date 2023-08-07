Blood donations needed in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. -- Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center officials are asking area residents to help with a serious need for blood by donating Aug. 9 or 10 in Tomah.
"Overall, blood drives during the summer have been very challenging," said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. She said that with people enjoying summer vacations and the lack of school drives, the area blood supply has been strained the last few months.
To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are holding a two-day blood drive Aug. 9 & 10 from noon - 5 p.m. at Tomah's Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.
To donate blood, a person must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.
Everyone who attempts to donate, will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver's Frozen Custard courtesy of Culver's of Tomah.
Donors can register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org.