 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blood donations needed in Tomah

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Cross Facing Critical Blood Donation Shortage

TOMAH, Wis. -- Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center officials are asking area residents to help with a serious need for blood by donating Aug. 9 or 10 in Tomah.

"Overall, blood drives during the summer have been very challenging," said Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill. She said that with people enjoying summer vacations and the lack of school drives, the area blood supply has been strained the last few months.

To help meet the need, Tomah Health and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are holding a two-day blood drive Aug. 9 & 10 from noon - 5 p.m. at Tomah's Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah.

To donate blood, a person must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.

While the process for whole blood donation usually takes about one hour, the blood collection itself is usually about 10 minutes.

Everyone who attempts to donate, will receive a coupon for a free pint of Culver's Frozen Custard courtesy of Culver's of Tomah.

Donors can register for a donation time at www.tomahhealth.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you