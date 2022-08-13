Bluff Bash to celebrate the special terrain in our area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An upcoming event is an opportunity for fans of the bluffs to celebrate what's found here in the Coulee Region.
Bluff Bash is August 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Upper Hixon Forest Pump Track off of County Highway FA.
The event is put on by the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, Coulee Region Sierra Club, Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and Friends of the Blufflands.
There are games for kids, hikes, a trail run, a prairie walk, and live music. There are also educational and activity booths.
Apothik and Taco Town food trucks are taking part in the event along with musician Tom Conrad.
At the end of the evening, there's a presentation for the Bluffland Volunteer Award. Nominations are currently being accepted for the award for someone who has contributed time and care to the blufflands in the area. Anyone wishing to nominate someone can email Jordan Beenken, the Outdoor Recreation Director with the City of La Crosse at beenkenj@cityoflacrosse.org
You can find more information on the Bluff Bash Facebook page.