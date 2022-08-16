Bluff Bash: What to expect at this year's event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Calling all nature enthusiasts! Bluff Bash is back this year with plenty of activities and entertainment for all ages.
The event is scheduled for August 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Upper Hixon Forest Pump Track off of County Highway FA.
The Coulee Region Sierra Club, Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and Friends of the Blufflands are organizing this event along with the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.
Recreational activities, food trucks, games, music by Tom Conrad, and kiosks with activities and education are all part of this free event.
"Events like this could spark a new interest for someone or it could really create kind of a hobby, so you come out, you find out that you really like walking through the prairie and enjoying nature," said City of La Crosse Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Jordan Beenken. "It's something you could do every weekend, you know. So that's kind of our push to get more people involved."
The Bluffland Volunteer Award, given to an individual who has shown care and dedication to the Bluffland areas, will also be presented by organizers.
If you want to nominate someone for the award, you can email Jordan Beenken, Outdoor Recreation Coordinator with the City of La Crosse, at beenkenj@cityoflacrosse.org
