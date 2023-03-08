Bluff Country Collaborative connecting with career fair

La Crescent, MN - (WXOW) - Regional partnerships by way of the Bluff Country Collaborative presented a career fair at the La Crescent Event Center on Wednesday. Open to the general public, it attracted local high school students from four different schools.
"The great thing is we get to showcase so many of our amazing Houston and Fillmore county businesses," said Allison Wagner, Houston County Economic Development Director. "We have such a variety here in the region, we have so many jobs to choose from."
It was also an opportunity for students to discover job possibilities they might have not otherwise considered.
"I found it surprising, the veterinarian jobs which I liked," said Spring Grove junior Jensen. "I'm actually really interested in becoming a vet technician now."