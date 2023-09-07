Bluff to Bluff trolley tour ready to go

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Explore La Crosse announced the beginning of it's Bluff to Bluff trolley tour. The four hour adventure explores both Grandad Bluff in La Crosse and the Apple Blossom Overlook, as well as numerous historic stops in between.
"The thing I enjoy the most about bluff to bluff is that it is a very complete story," said tour guide Kelly Krieg-Sigman. "We have a very good story to tell here in the Coulee Region."
The trolley experience also includes an orchard tour, local winery samples and Hor d-oeurves from French restaurant La Chateau.
"If you are new to La Crosse, if you haven't explored your city a lot, even if you've lived here a number of years, this is the experience to take," said Krieg-Sigman.
"I've lived in La Crosse my whole life," said Carey Hegge, Director of Tourism at Explore La Crosse. "I've experienced both bluffs but to actually take in the different vantage points and to just see the difference...it is really awesome."
Saturday is the first of six scheduled trips running through October. The maiden bluff to bluff already has a special add-on planned for the ride.
"We have surprises all the way along the line," Krieg-Sigman said. "this Saturday we have "the King".
The royal reference being "Elvis" as La Crosse is also hosting the Elvis Explosion event. The Elvis tribute artist from the Netherlands is slated to be taking part in the tour.