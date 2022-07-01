Boaters won't let high gas prices ruin weekend on the water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers on the road are not the only ones feeling pain at the gas pump right now. Boaters are also spending a little extra to get out on the water this Fourth of July weekend.
We spoke with a few families putting their boats in at the Clinton St. Boat Landing in La Crosse on Friday afternoon. Many said they won't let high gas prices ruin their time on the water.
"We'll definitely do a lot more beaching and hanging out on the sand," Adam Ulrich from Owatonna, MN said. "Not driving as much just to keep the costs down. Other than that, we love boating so we are going to make sure we get out on the water."
Ulrich said he is spending around $140 to $150 each time he fills up his boat. He hopes to see that number go down by the end of summer.