Boil Water Advisory out for Lewiston residents

LEWISTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Residents in Lewiston are asked to boil their water after an issue Thursday evening with the city's water supply.
Winona County Emergency Management said that around 7:20 p.m. the city lost water pressure in their system. The pressure was soon restored.
The city's Public Works Department is looking into the cause of the pressure drop.
City officials said that they were advised by the Minnesota Department of Health to issue the boil water advisory as a precaution until testing can determine there is no contamination in the water.
The department came in and did the tests Friday morning for any signs of bacterial contamination. The results of those tests won't be known until Saturday morning.
Until then, the boil water advisory remains in place.