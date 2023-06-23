 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until midnight
tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, and Richland.


The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.


Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the surface
originating from the Quebec Province. The air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide,
with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated
basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.


For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Boil Water Advisory out for Lewiston residents

  • Updated
  • 0
boil water advisory
By Kevin Millard

LEWISTON, Minn. (WXOW) - Residents in Lewiston are asked to boil their water after an issue Thursday evening with the city's water supply. 

Winona County Emergency Management said that around 7:20 p.m. the city lost water pressure in their system. The pressure was soon restored. 

The city's Public Works Department is looking into the cause of the pressure drop. 

City officials said that they were advised by the Minnesota Department of Health to issue the boil water advisory as a precaution until testing can determine there is no contamination in the water. 

The department came in and did the tests Friday morning for any signs of bacterial contamination. The results of those tests won't be known until Saturday morning. 

Until then, the boil water advisory remains in place. 

