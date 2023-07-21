Bonanzas heading to Oshkosh touchdown in La Crosse

LA CROSSE. WIS, (WXOW) - On Friday more than 100 Beechcraft Barons and Bonanzas flew into the La Crosse Regional Airport.
The pilots are gathering for a formation flight to Oshkosh and EAA Airventure.
They will take off in groups of three every 15 seconds before turning east and flying to Oshkosh.
They will be taking off on Saturday, taxiing out at 11:30 am.
You can watch from the Cell Phone Parking Lot next to the La Crosse Regional Airport Terminal and watch the world’s largest formation of civilian aircraft take off for Oshkosh.
