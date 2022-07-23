Bonanza's to Oshkosh take flight

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW)- La Crosse's airport was busy on Saturday morning as over 100 Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft took to the skies headed to Oshkosh. The Bonanzas To Oshkosh event, started in 1990, is a collection of pilots and friends who meet up before heading to the EAA annual fly-in.
"It's been something I've thought about for 50 years," said Tom Adam, a pilot from Pittsburgh. "I've been flying for 50 years and some how everything always got in the way."
La Crosse has become the place where a loyal group of Bonanza fans can talk airplane, a very specific airplane.
"It's a high performance aircraft, it's complex," said Ron Renartz, a pilot from New Jersey. "It's a joy to fly, a great ride, and as you'll see there are models here that go from 1947 right through to 2022."
By 11 a.m., pilots and there passengers were headed to their planes.
"I think the plane is at the top of the food chain, one that most people would be very proud of," said Tom Adam. "It's the fastest thing with a single motor, I think all of that adds to it's mystique."
The procession made it's way to the runway, and off they flew in their formations of three.
"It's just a great feeling of freedom to go in what direction you want to when you want to to there, that's flight." Renartz said.