 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bond hearing for suspect in West Salem homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A bond hearing was held on Monday afternoon for the suspect in a West Salem homicide.

Bond Hearing

24-Year-Old Lathan Foster is accused of selling drugs that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl to 27-year-old Jeremy Pittman. According to a criminal complaint, Pittman was found dead on December 31, 2021 in a West Salem home.

Foster has been charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and Delivery of Drugs.

Foster appeared in a La Crosse County Circuit Court virtually on Monday. The state asked for a $150,000 cash bond and said Foster is a flight risk due to his ties to Arkansas. 

Foster's attorney argued that he has complied with police and turned himself in. They asked for a reduced cash bond between $5,000 and $10,000.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed to a $10,000 cash bond.

Foster will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 23.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you