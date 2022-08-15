Bond hearing for suspect in West Salem homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A bond hearing was held on Monday afternoon for the suspect in a West Salem homicide.
24-Year-Old Lathan Foster is accused of selling drugs that contained a lethal dose of fentanyl to 27-year-old Jeremy Pittman. According to a criminal complaint, Pittman was found dead on December 31, 2021 in a West Salem home.
Foster has been charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and Delivery of Drugs.
Foster appeared in a La Crosse County Circuit Court virtually on Monday. The state asked for a $150,000 cash bond and said Foster is a flight risk due to his ties to Arkansas.
Foster's attorney argued that he has complied with police and turned himself in. They asked for a reduced cash bond between $5,000 and $10,000.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez agreed to a $10,000 cash bond.
Foster will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 23.