Bond hearing for suspects in Terrorist Threats case

  • Updated
La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The three suspects in a case of making terrorist threats and causing a panic appeared in La Crosse County court for their bond hearing on Thursday. All three allegedly in a car that drove past the Blessed Sacrament playground on Wednesday afternoon, yelling threats to the children on the playground. 

Suspect Hunter Gundlach received the hightest bond, $5,000 cash, with the state noting his several other open cases and bond violations.

Hunter Gundlach received the highest bond, set at $5,000 cash. The state made the case that Gundlach already had five other open cases against him. A similar situation was cited regarding Alex Pataska, with four open cases. Judge Ramona Gonzalez set his cash bond at $2,500.

The third suspect, Brady Hove, had no prior convictions or open cases and he was issued a signature bond in the amount of $5,000.

Criminal complaints were expected later this week. Gundlach and Pataska did not post bond and remain in the La Crosse County jail.

