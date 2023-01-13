Bond reduced in Onalaska child porn case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bond was modified on Friday for an Onalaska man facing child pornography charges.
During his preliminary hearing hearing before Judge Elliott Levine, attorneys for Anthony C. Schmidt argued that bond should be reduced from the originally set $50,000. Keith Belzer and David Pierce, Jr. told the court that Schmidt is not a flight risk.
Prosecutors countered that the bond should remain the same or be set higher given the evidence discovered so far.
Schmidt was arrested on January 4 on charges of one count of Possession of Child Pornography and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.
According to the criminal complaint, the case against Schmidt began in November 2022 when the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office got a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the uploading through Snapchat of what the complaint said was a suspected image that was traced to Schmidt's home.
Subsequent tips also came in regarding Schmidt sharing or uploading other videos, chat sessions, and images of young children involved in sexual acts. They were traced back to Schmidt's Onalaska residence.
Authorities seized phones and computers that Schmidt used or had access to as a part of their investigation.
After listening to arguments from both sides, Judge Levine reduced the bond to $10,000 cash. Online court records show that it was posted by Schmidt.
There are several conditions as part of the terms of his bond, Schmidt is to remain on GPS monitoring and house arrest. Nor is he to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18. He's also not allowed to have internet access where he's staying.