Bond set for Red Wing woman charged in 2003 death of infant

RED WING, Minn. (WXOW) - The Red Wing woman charged in the 2003 death of her newborn child appeared in court Tuesday for a bond hearing.
According to online court records, a judge set bond for 50-year-old Jennifer Lynn Matter at $1.5 million without conditions, and $750,000 with conditions including not leaving the state, no assault, random testing, and no alcohol or substance use.
She is charged with two counts of 2nd-Degree murder.
The court also denied her application for a public defender.
Matter's arrest was announced on Monday by Goodhue County authorities and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
She was taken into custody after DNA testing showed she was the mother of an infant found dead in December 2003 near Frontenac State Park at Florence Township Beach. The criminal complaint said that she gave birth to the second child on the beach in Frontenac, wrapped the baby up in a towel and blanket, and left the child on the beach before driving away. The complaint said that "she did not call 911 but hoped that someone in the nearby houses would find the baby."
She is also the mother of a infant girl found dead in Red Wing Bay in November 1999. She has not been charged in that case.
Matter returns to court on May 25 according to the online records.