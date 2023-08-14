Bonds lowered for La Crosse County homicide suspects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The bonds for two people charged with homicide are reduced but neither are expected to get out of jail anytime soon.
During hearings Monday afternoon before Judge Elliott Levine in La Crosse County Circuit Court, attorneys for Nya Thao and Josie Dikeman argued for a lower bond for their clients.
Thao is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the fatal shooting of three people by a rock quarry near West Salem in July 2021. He was tried earlier this year on the charges but a jury was unable to reach a verdict so a mistrial was declared.
Thao has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the shooting.
His attorney Aaron Nelson argued for a lower cash bond for his client noting that six people on the trial jury thought Thao was not guilty of the crimes.
Bond was cut in half by Judge Levine to $500,000 cash.
During the hearing, an October hearing was set up to determine a possible retrial for Thao.
In the second case, bond was reduced for an Onalaska woman accused of causing the death of a 6-year-old child.
Josie Dikeman is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the abuse death of Alexavier (AJ) Pedrin in February.
Dikeman was arrested in May and held on a $1 million cash bond while awaiting trial.
Her attorney Christopher Zachar also made a case for a lower bond, he said that his client had no money therefore wasn't likely to get out of jail.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Levine dropped bond to $250,000 cash.
Dikeman returns to court in early October.