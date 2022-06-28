"Born Learning Trail" gets much needed makeover

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The "Born Learning Trail" in Tomah got touched up after years of deterioration thanks to the collaboration of Great Rivers United Way and Toro on Tuesday.
Built by the organizations in 2017, the trail has several stops for activities designed to help educate children. They range from shape recognition to playing hopscotch.
Katie Sparks with GRUW says activities like these are impactful for the families who bring their young ones to Firemen's Park, where the trail is located.
"What we know is that the early years of a child's development is the most important," Sparks said. "What this trail really allows parents and caregivers to do is to offer those activities to their children and help them learn and get ready for school."
As for Toro, over a half dozen of their Tomah employees spent the morning painting the cement, cleaning the signs, trimming grass along the trail as part of the effort. Lean Manager Aaron Curtis says these acts are nothing new for the company.
"June is Toro's Global Volunteering Month," Curtis said. "There's a lot of activities going on across the country and across the world from a Toro standpoint. This is one of the activities that we like to get out and participate in. Communicate and share these different learning opportunities with folks."
There are seven of these learning trails in the area. Monroe County has two with the other being located in Sparta.