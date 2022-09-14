Bow hunting season begins this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Archery and crosswbow season begins September 17 in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) would like to remind hunters of the importance of registering their deer as it's mandatory and helps with deer population management in the state.
DNR Recreation Warden Robin Miller also would like to remind hunters to practice basic safety, such as treating every bow as if loaded and being certain of your target. Safety is a must, too.
"You want to always make sure you are wearing your harness when you are climbing into your tree stand," Miller said. "Carry a cell phone in case you do need assistance and always make sure you tell someone where you are going and when you are expected back."
The season concludes on January 8.
The DNR also stated that you can donate their deer to food pantries through the Wisconsin Deer Program.