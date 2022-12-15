Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse look to the future with help from AT&T

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- AT&T donated $10,000 dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse in effort to support youth affected by a digital divide.
Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse Jake Erickson said some members face challenges, including a lack of digital resources. Erickson said that can make it difficult for these kids to be successful in school.
To help get kids connected, the funds from the donation will be used to create a new academic center.
Regional Vice President of AT&T Jim Jermain said that they have partnered with BGC for years and are thrilled to be a part of the project.
"At AT&T we recognize the importance of having everybody connected to the digital future," Jermain said. "We recognize that that might not always be possible at every location and this academic center will give students and opportunity to get connected."
The new center will feature high speed internet and computer software programs to help build new skills, and will also include tutors.
The new academic center is expected to be complete by early next year.