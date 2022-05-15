Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate kids who go above and beyond

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In two award ceremonies, Boys and Girls Clubs members were given accolades for their hard work and dedication.
In the 9th annual Mission Award Ceremony, young kids were celebrated for embodying the Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) mission of being "productive, responsible and caring citizens."
West Salem's Teen of the Year was Joshuah Leske; he said the BGC is like a second family to him and he especially has enjoyed learning how to cook.
"It gives me a loss for words because I know at least a lot of other people that have been pretty good to BGC," Leske said. "Its honestly just breathtaking to see that I'm the one that they chose."
The organization held a second awards ceremony Sunday night - the 56th Annual Celebration of Champions.
Young adults were awarded scholarships and awards for going above and beyond in athletics, attitude and dedication to the clubs.