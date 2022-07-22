Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Receives $1.5 million in grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Boys and Girls Terry Erickson Club in La Crosse received $1.5 million in grant money for building and program expansions.
Representative Ron Kind (WI-D, 3rd District) announced more than $16 million in House Appropriations Bills going to 12 organizations in his district.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse CEO Jake Erickson said with this money "our goal of creating more pathways for kids into their future is going to be accomplished."
The grant money will help with an 8,000 sq. ft. expansion off the back side of the club and a new entrance on the east side of the building.
"It will be geared toward workforce readiness for kids," Erickson said. "So, opportunities for community partners to come in, some career exploration, some STEM activities, some life skills, preparing kids for jobs. Just a lot of opportunities with a ton of community partners - now we'll have the space for it."
Northside Area Director Jenna Anfang said it's important to show teens and young adults all of the possibilities.
"Some of them don't really know what's out there, so just to see all of the different opportunities they can have," Anfang said. "We've seen a lot where kids just think four-year college is like the only thing right away and then it kind of just doesn't work out. So I think it'll be more of a stepping stone for kids, too, to kind of figure what they can do in the non-traditional path right after high school."
Erickson said they're working with the City of La Crosse for additional funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for the buildout.
They hope to start construction early 2023.