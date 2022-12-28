Boys & Girls Club aims to prepare students for the future

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning Congressman Ron Kind and Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse announced $1.5 million that was coming to the organization.
The funds for the Boys & Girls Club were secured from the federal budget as part of the recently passed Omnibus Package.
With the funding, the Boys & Girls Club plans to use those dollars to build a Workforce Readiness Center as a part of its Erickson Expansion Project.
Boys and Girls Club Chief Operations Officer Joan Parke said the center plans call for several different classrooms to expose kids to various career paths with the help from area businesses, non-profits and technological advances.
"There's other organizations throughout the country, Boys and Girls Clubs organizations, that are working with virtual reality companies that offer over 136 hands-on opportunities to explore," Parke said.
Programs during the school year provide one day exposure programs while during the summer the center would offer week long programs.
Representative Kind said the best investment the United States can make is giving the country's youth every opportunity to be successful.
"Now with the possible workforce center to get them thinking about career options," Kind said. "Most high school kids really don't have that much of an idea of what comes next for them so getting to them early in this type of format might make those decisions a lot easier for them."
The building can also be utilized during the day by organizations to help retrain adults in the trades.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $3 million. Boys & Girls Club officials said they hope to reach their funding goal and break ground in the next 12 months.