Boys & Girls Club hosts a summer showdown

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Boys & Girls Club hosts a summer showdown

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse hosted a field day at Logan High School. 

Over 500 members were in attendance from four area clubs. 

Southside, Northside, Holmen, and West Salem members filled the stands and field for a day of fun and competition. 

The event is just one of the many programs the Boys & Girls Club puts on each summer.

"For the summer programs we really try to provide a summer camp-like experience in the area, in the community in which they live,” said Director of Operations Andy Kiel. “So, kids get to come to us, do all sorts of fun, exciting things like field trips, fun games with staff, activities every single day, as well as doing some academic work to help limit the academic gap that occurs in the summer. And, we really just overall have a good time and try to have as much fun in the summer as we possibly can."

The summer showdown is an annual event for the club, aimed at building teamwork skills. 

"So we do this event every year as a way to build individual teams amongst a larger organization,” said Kiel. “So, we all wear our own individual colors, and it really allows the kids to build pride and teamwork among the club they attend on a regular basis. So, it's really great for the kids and staff to work together, build that team camaraderie, build chances, and cheer for each other in a positive way."

Members spent their afternoon getting active with obstacle courses, soccer, tug-o-war, and relay races. 

The event concluded with some friendly competition, spirit cheers, and staff races. 

