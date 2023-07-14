Boys & Girls Club hosts a summer showdown

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse hosted a field day at Logan High School.
Over 500 members were in attendance from four area clubs.
Southside, Northside, Holmen, and West Salem members filled the stands and field for a day of fun and competition.
The event is just one of the many programs the Boys & Girls Club puts on each summer.
"For the summer programs we really try to provide a summer camp-like experience in the area, in the community in which they live,” said Director of Operations Andy Kiel. “So, kids get to come to us, do all sorts of fun, exciting things like field trips, fun games with staff, activities every single day, as well as doing some academic work to help limit the academic gap that occurs in the summer. And, we really just overall have a good time and try to have as much fun in the summer as we possibly can."
The summer showdown is an annual event for the club, aimed at building teamwork skills.
"So we do this event every year as a way to build individual teams amongst a larger organization,” said Kiel. “So, we all wear our own individual colors, and it really allows the kids to build pride and teamwork among the club they attend on a regular basis. So, it's really great for the kids and staff to work together, build that team camaraderie, build chances, and cheer for each other in a positive way."
Members spent their afternoon getting active with obstacle courses, soccer, tug-o-war, and relay races.
The event concluded with some friendly competition, spirit cheers, and staff races.
For more information about Boys and Girls Club and their summer programs, click here.