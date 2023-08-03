Boys & Girls Club of La Crosse holds exploring skills trades day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A day of exploring the skills trades at the Terry Erickson Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse was held Thursday.
The event consisted of showing children opportunities that they might otherwise have if they choose not to go college.
Construction companies from the La Crosse area were in attendance to promote and show off there equipment.
“We have our friends from Wieser Brothers and Brennan Marine and Mathy Construction and they’re bringing some heavy machinery here and showing kids some really neat parts of there organizations and there companies,” Jake Erickson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse said.
One of the highlights of the event was stressing the importance and shedding light on these kinds of jobs for females.
“We have a panel of females that are in the construction or trade industry that are going to sit down with some of out girl members and talk about the opportunities for girls in construction too,” Erickson said.
One of the initiatives of the Boys & Girls Club is to give kids the opportunity to explore various careers that are out there.
Jenny Rose, a Financial Controller for Wiser Brothers Construction, who spoke with the females in attendance about working in the trades said that it is important for events like this to take place.
“I think for kids to see that,” she said. "Really for women too to see that, there are jobs in construction whether it be hands on in the field or things we do in the office working with people working with numbers. There’s a lot of opportunity in the industry.”
Erickson said there were 50 kids in attendance for the event and that this was the third year and this will continue to be an annual event.