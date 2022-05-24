Bradley named new principal at Aquinas schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new principal is named to lead Aquinas High and Middle schools.
Andrew Bradley begins on July 1 as the head of both schools. He'll replace Denise Ring who is retiring.
“I would like to thank Mrs. Denise Ring for her 31 years of service as a teacher and as an administrator. She was a true servant leader and will be missed," said Ted Knutson, President of Aquinas Catholic Schools. "Mr. Bradley will bring a wealth of Catholic School leadership experience and knowledge. We welcome him and his family to La Crosse and our schools.”
Family ties led Bradley to the area. “I am incredibly excited to join Aquinas Catholic Schools as its next Middle School and High School principal. My wife grew up close to La Crosse and most of her family resides in southwestern Wisconsin. I have been aware of the Aquinas system, and its stellar reputation for many years, and I feel truly blessed to be given the opportunity to help lead both the middle and high schools.”
Bradley currently serves as principal of Prince of Peace Catholic School in Clinton, Iowa.