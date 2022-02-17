Brantley Gilbert latest Ashley for the Arts act announced

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Country rock star Brantley Gilbert hits the stage as one of the acts at Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia in August.
Organizers announced Gilbert's performance which is set for Friday, August 12 at 9 p.m.
An award winning artist, some of his best known songs are "You Don't Know Her Like I Do", "Country Must Be Country Wide", and "Bottoms Up".
Organizers announced earlier that Morgan Wade, Night Ranger, and Brooks and Dunn are performing at the three day event. Cole Swindell and Danielle Bradbery are also featured artists performing at the festival.
Additional headliners for the event in Memorial Park in Arcadia are scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets are currently on sale for the event which runs August 11-13.