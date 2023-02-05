Breakfast time for La Crescent Snowmobile Club

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Fans of snowmobiling got a hearty helping of warm food Sunday morning.
The La Crescent Snowmobile Club held one of their omelet breakfast fundraisers, which they try to do three times a year between January and March on the first Sunday of the month. The group also holds steak fries and euchre tournaments throughout the year as the money raised from these events serves to help keep their facilities operational.
Larry Meyer, president of the organization, summed up this winter's snowmobile season with a single word.
"Spotty," Meyer said. "It started really good in December. We had good snow. We had a good base. The it warmed up and we lost it. Now we picked up a little bit of snow again. It's marginal. It is rideable, but there are some rocks."
Meyer also provided some safety tips for riders. They include never riding too much in one sitting and to stay in your lane while on a trail. Also to never mix snowmobiles with alcohol consumption.