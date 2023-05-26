BREAKING: Fire engulfs gas station in Centerville

TREMPEALEAU CO., Wis. (WXOW) - Multiple crews are working to contain a fire tearing through the Toad's Cove gas station in Centerville.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported at 10:23 that all lanes of Hwy. 54 at the Hwy. 35 intersection were closed to allow firefighters to tackle the flames from both the ground and above.
Photos shared with us show the interior of the building exposed in parts as the fire poured from the roof and thick smoke billowed above the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to WXOW for further updates.
