...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Breaking ground on the new Fire Station 4

Breaking ground on the new Fire Station 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just a week after dedicating the new Fire Station 2, the La Crosse Fire Department breaks ground on its new Station 4 on the northside of La Crosse.

The new fire station is going up right next to the old fire station which was built in 1940's.

La Crosse Fire Department Fire Chief Jeff Schott says having a new station will provide better safety and allow firefighters to be more comfortable.

The new building will have four drive-through vehicle bays, space for a watercraft as well as indoor training space.

There will also be a small police substation and a community room.

"Without the help of a supportive city council and some city leadership that identified these needs and listened to the voices of the firefighters and also to the voices of the community specifically on the north side where they haven't had a new station build since 1950, I think it all comes full circle in the end that this is about providing better public safety and allowing our firefighters to live in a better environment to better serve our community," said Chief Schott. 

Its hoped that the new station will be done in July 2024.

