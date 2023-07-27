Breaking ground on the new Fire Station 4

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Just a week after dedicating the new Fire Station 2, the La Crosse Fire Department breaks ground on its new Station 4 on the northside of La Crosse.
The new fire station is going up right next to the old fire station which was built in 1940's.
La Crosse Fire Department Fire Chief Jeff Schott says having a new station will provide better safety and allow firefighters to be more comfortable.
The new building will have four drive-through vehicle bays, space for a watercraft as well as indoor training space.
There will also be a small police substation and a community room.
"Without the help of a supportive city council and some city leadership that identified these needs and listened to the voices of the firefighters and also to the voices of the community specifically on the north side where they haven't had a new station build since 1950, I think it all comes full circle in the end that this is about providing better public safety and allowing our firefighters to live in a better environment to better serve our community," said Chief Schott.
Its hoped that the new station will be done in July 2024.