BREAKING: Juvenile arrested in murder case of Lily Peters; Chief says no more danger to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a press conference Tuesday that a juvenile has been arrested in the murder case of Lily Peters. He also said the juvenile was known to Lily.
Kelm did not give details on the juvenile, but did refer to them as "he."
Kelm said there is no longer a danger to the public following the arrest. He did ask people continue to avoid the area of the "Pig Alley" Duncan Creek trail and Leinenkugel's parking lot as their investigation is ongoing.
In regard to the residence at 422 N Grove Street, Kelm said they executed a search warrant there to collect evidence related to the case. Kelm did not say if this is where the suspect was arrested, but did say he were arrested in city limits.
A reporter asked if the suspect is related to Lily, but Kelm could not answer that question. Another reporter asked if there are anymore suspects, and Kelm said only that he is confident there is no longer a threat to the community.
"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back, or change what happened, we are very grateful to deliver this news for the family and for the community," Kelm said.
Investigators from the federal, state, county and local level were involved in the investigation, Kelm said.