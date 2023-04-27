BREAKING NEWS: Four injured in Crawford Co. derailment .

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.
FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Four injured people were taken from the scene of a derailment along the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River between De Soto and Ferryville Thursday afternoon.
The four had non-life-threatening injuries according to Tri-State Ambulance. They left the scene by ground.
The incident happened around 12:15 p.m.
Video shared by Carrie Nolan shows a number of cars in the water.
Other viewer photos show at least one car floating in the Mississippi River.
Emergency crews from multiple departments are working at the scene assessing the damage and potential hazards of the derailed cars.
Highway 35 between those two municipalities are closed to traffic while emergency crews arrive at the scene.
Authorities have suggested the following detour route: Alternate Route: SB - East on WIS 82 to south on WIS 27 to WIS 35. NB - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to west on WIS 82.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.